WTAP members receive awards for their work with local veterans
Alexa Griffey and Kheron Alston accepted the Distinguished Service Award
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 6:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - During the Parkersburg “Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans” event, WTAP’s Alexa Griffey and Kheron Alston were given awards by the Marine Corps League.
The two received Distinguished Service Awards and coins for their work with local military and veterans organizations.
The two join Mitchell Blahut and Laura Bowen as members of WTAP who have received this award.
