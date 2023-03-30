AEP Ohio on how to prepare for power outages

Crews work on power lines
Crews work on power lines(Chase Campbell)
By Sarah Coleman
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - With the upcoming wind storm AEP Ohio are preparing for more outages.

With winds expected to reach 30 to 35 mph and gusts around 55 mph there is a chance for power outages again this weekend.

Even though the winds aren’t here yet, there are some steps you can take now to possibly prevent a power outage.

AEP Ohio Customer Experience Manager Zach Miller has those tips.

Something customers can do to help is simply secure loose items in your back yard; whether that be your BBQ grill, patio furniture, or trampoline. You want to make sure those things are tied down. As the weather gets warmer, and more things get outside, there’s more things that could impact the power lines.

While you are preparing the outside of your house you can also put together an emergency kit that has water and non-perishable food items.

If you loose power Miller advises residents to contact your service provider or visit their website to report the outage.

Miller also said you can check their social media for updates during power outages.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A rendering of the conceptual design is displayed.
Pickering Associates presents plan for recreation center in Parkersburg
Body found in Ohio River near Belpre
Investigation concludes remains in Ohio River were a part of a deer carcass
Parkersburg family-owned business named Mid-Atlantic Small Business Exporter of the Year
April is housing stability awareness month.
West Virginia program offers financial assistance for homeowners
Parkersburg Fire Department responds to structure fire
House fire on Latrobe Street ruled accidental by Parkersburg Fire Dept.

Latest News

Brush fire prevention
Information on brush fires and burn bans
Marietta man pleads guilty in death of infant, sentencing on May 12th
Marietta man pleads guilty in death of infant, sentencing on May 12th
Waterfall named after Babydog in Babcock State Park
Waterfall named after Babydog in Babcock State Park
Ripley Spring Chocolate Festival offers sweet treats and more