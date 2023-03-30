AEP Ohio on how to prepare for power outages

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - With the upcoming wind storm AEP Ohio are preparing for more outages.

With winds expected to reach 30 to 35 mph and gusts around 55 mph there is a chance for power outages again this weekend.

Even though the winds aren’t here yet, there are some steps you can take now to possibly prevent a power outage.

AEP Ohio Customer Experience Manager Zach Miller has those tips.

Something customers can do to help is simply secure loose items in your back yard; whether that be your BBQ grill, patio furniture, or trampoline. You want to make sure those things are tied down. As the weather gets warmer, and more things get outside, there’s more things that could impact the power lines.

While you are preparing the outside of your house you can also put together an emergency kit that has water and non-perishable food items.

If you loose power Miller advises residents to contact your service provider or visit their website to report the outage.

Miller also said you can check their social media for updates during power outages.

