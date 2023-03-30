Arts and entertainment events happening March 30th-April 2nd across the Mid-Ohio Valley

Joe Oliverio joins Daybreak to discuss what’s happening around the Mid-Ohio Valley!
Joe Oliverio joins Daybreak to discuss what’s happening around the Mid-Ohio Valley!
By Henry Grof
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 9:02 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Here is a look at all the arts and entertainment events happening this weekend across the Mid-Ohio Valley. A complete list of events can be found at artsbridgeonline.org

Thursday, March 30th

  • Artist Display by Penny Channell @ WesBanco
  • Mosaics Exhibit from Artists at SW Resources 9:30am - 4:00pm @ Artsbridge
  • Birth- 2 years Story Time 10:00am @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
  • Easter Bunny at Grand Central Mall 11:00am - 7:00pm @ Grand Central Mall
  • Free Play at the Library! 1:00pm - 7:00pm @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
  • After School Teen Hangout-ages 12-19 3:00pm - 6:00pm @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
  • After School Movies- rated G or PG- 4:00pm - 5:30pm @ Marietta Public Library
  • Spring Celebration and Egg Hunt 4:45pm @ Parkersburg South High School
  • Breaking the Glass Ceiling: A Celebration of Women’s History 7:00pm @ WVU-P

Friday, March 31st

  • Artist Display by Penny Channell @ WesBanco
  • MOV Ballet: The Sleeping Beauty 10:00am @ Marietta High School Auditorium
  • Preschool Story Time- ages 3-6 10:00am - 11:00am @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
  • Toddler Time- ages 18 mos-3 years 10:00am - 11:00am @ Marietta Public Library
  • Easter Bunny at Grand Central Mall 11:00am - 7:00pm @ Grand Central Mall
  • Free Yoga at the Library! 12:00pm - 12:45pm @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
  • Pre School Picasso Ages 3-5 12:30pm - 2:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
  • Small Fry Tales- ages 4-5 1:30pm - 2:30pm @ South Parkersburg Public Library
  • Name Art! 3:00pm - 5:00pm @ Marietta Public Library
  • 8 inch Wood and Tile Trivet Class 5:00pm - 7:30pm @ BB2C Makerspace
  • Hoppy Easter Finetime 6:00pm - 8:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
  • Friday Night Seafood Buffet 6:30pm - 8:30am @ Riviera at the Valley Gem
  • The Inspirations and Primitive Quartet Concert 7:00pm @ New Hope Baptist Church 1777 Rosemar Rd Parkersburg WV
  • Broadway Bound Play 8:00pm @ Mid-Ohio Valley Players
  • Songwriter Series 8:00pm @ Lafayette Hotel
  • Bobaflex 9:00pm @ Adelphia Music Hall

Saturday, April 1st

  • Warren Band Boosters Spring Craft & Vendor Fair 9:00am - 3:00pm @ Warren HS Auditorium
  • Jurassic Dinosaur Drive Thru 10:00am - 5:00pm @ Athens County Fairgrounds
  • Lego Club 10:00am - 2:00pm @ Wash Co Library- Beverly Branch
  • Wood County Schools Art Exhibit 10:00am - 5:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
  • Cookie Decorating 10:30am - 12:00pm @ Barlow Branch Library
  • 14th Annual New Era Kite Fest 11:00am - 4:00pm @ New Era One Room Schoolhouse Museum
  • Easter Bunny at Grand Central Mall 11:00am - 7:00pm @ Grand Central Mall
  • Visit with Mr. and Mrs. Easter Bunny- Free! 11:00am - 2:00pm @ Crown Florals
  • Clay Fairy/ Garden House- 13+ 12:00pm - 3:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
  • Beginning Watercolor: Roses- ages 12+ 1:00pm - 3:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
  • Paint and Sip 1:00pm @ Amputee Center
  • True Crime Book Club 1:00pm - 2:00pm @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
  • Mid Ohio Valley Easter Parade 2:00pm @ Market Street- Downtown Parkersburg WV
  • HSOP Bingo 6:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
  • Lip Sync Battle 6:00pm @ Actors Guild of Parkersburg
  • Line Dancing 6:30pm - 8:30pm @ Amputee Center
  • River Cities Ballroom Dancing Night 7:00pm - 10:00pm @ Wayside UMC Hall
  • Broadway Bound Play 8:00pm @ Mid-Ohio Valley Players
  • Croce Plays Croce 8:00pm @ Peoples Bank Theatre
  • Polo Clubfull Band 9:00pm - 12:00am @ Polo Cub
  • Vinnie and The Lubricators 9:00pm @ Adelphia Music Hall

Sunday, April 2nd

  • Sensitive Easter Bunny 9:00am - 12:30pm @ Wood County Society
  • Jurassic Dinosaur Drive Thru 10:00am - 5:00pm @ Athens County Fairgrounds
  • 14th Annual New Era Kite Fest 11:00am - 4:00pm @ New Era One Room Schoolhouse Museum
  • Discovery World Grand Opening! 12:00pm - 5:00pm @ Discovery World- Market St
  • Legacy Real Estate’s 2nd Annual Easter Egg Hunt- ages 1-12 1:00pm - 2:00pm @ Spencer Park
  • Easter Egg Hunt 2:00pm @ Washington County Fair Grounds
  • Broadway Bound Play 3:00pm @ Mid-Ohio Valley Players
  • MC Esbenshade Series- Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company 7:00pm @ Peoples Bank Theatre

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A rendering of the conceptual design is displayed.
Pickering Associates presents plan for recreation center in Parkersburg
Body found in Ohio River near Belpre
Investigation concludes remains in Ohio River were a part of a deer carcass
Parkersburg Fire Department responds to structure fire
House fire on Latrobe Street ruled accidental by Parkersburg Fire Dept.
AEP Ohio is proposing rural broadband projects.
AEP Ohio proposes rural broadband projects in eight southeast Ohio counties
Parkersburg family-owned business named Mid-Atlantic Small Business Exporter of the Year

Latest News

Joe Oliverio joins Daybreak to discuss what’s happening around the Mid-Ohio Valley!
Artsbridge - March 30th
April is housing stability awareness month.
West Virginia program offers financial assistance for homeowners
Bobby H. Pickens
“Officer Bob” passes away at age 90
"Officer Bob" passed away at age 90 on March 29, 2023.
Former Parkersburg Police Officer Bob Pickens passed away