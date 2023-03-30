Arts and entertainment events happening March 30th-April 2nd across the Mid-Ohio Valley

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Here is a look at all the arts and entertainment events happening this weekend across the Mid-Ohio Valley. A complete list of events can be found at artsbridgeonline.org

Thursday, March 30th

Artist Display by Penny Channell @ WesBanco

Mosaics Exhibit from Artists at SW Resources 9:30am - 4:00pm @ Artsbridge

Birth- 2 years Story Time 10:00am @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson

Easter Bunny at Grand Central Mall 11:00am - 7:00pm @ Grand Central Mall

Free Play at the Library! 1:00pm - 7:00pm @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson

After School Teen Hangout-ages 12-19 3:00pm - 6:00pm @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson

After School Movies- rated G or PG- 4:00pm - 5:30pm @ Marietta Public Library

Spring Celebration and Egg Hunt 4:45pm @ Parkersburg South High School

Breaking the Glass Ceiling: A Celebration of Women’s History 7:00pm @ WVU-P

Friday, March 31st

Artist Display by Penny Channell @ WesBanco

MOV Ballet: The Sleeping Beauty 10:00am @ Marietta High School Auditorium

Preschool Story Time- ages 3-6 10:00am - 11:00am @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson

Toddler Time- ages 18 mos-3 years 10:00am - 11:00am @ Marietta Public Library

Easter Bunny at Grand Central Mall 11:00am - 7:00pm @ Grand Central Mall

Free Yoga at the Library! 12:00pm - 12:45pm @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson

Pre School Picasso Ages 3-5 12:30pm - 2:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center

Small Fry Tales- ages 4-5 1:30pm - 2:30pm @ South Parkersburg Public Library

Name Art! 3:00pm - 5:00pm @ Marietta Public Library

8 inch Wood and Tile Trivet Class 5:00pm - 7:30pm @ BB2C Makerspace

Hoppy Easter Finetime 6:00pm - 8:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center

Friday Night Seafood Buffet 6:30pm - 8:30am @ Riviera at the Valley Gem

The Inspirations and Primitive Quartet Concert 7:00pm @ New Hope Baptist Church 1777 Rosemar Rd Parkersburg WV

Broadway Bound Play 8:00pm @ Mid-Ohio Valley Players

Songwriter Series 8:00pm @ Lafayette Hotel

Bobaflex 9:00pm @ Adelphia Music Hall

Saturday, April 1st

Warren Band Boosters Spring Craft & Vendor Fair 9:00am - 3:00pm @ Warren HS Auditorium

Jurassic Dinosaur Drive Thru 10:00am - 5:00pm @ Athens County Fairgrounds

Lego Club 10:00am - 2:00pm @ Wash Co Library- Beverly Branch

Wood County Schools Art Exhibit 10:00am - 5:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center

Cookie Decorating 10:30am - 12:00pm @ Barlow Branch Library

14th Annual New Era Kite Fest 11:00am - 4:00pm @ New Era One Room Schoolhouse Museum

Easter Bunny at Grand Central Mall 11:00am - 7:00pm @ Grand Central Mall

Visit with Mr. and Mrs. Easter Bunny- Free! 11:00am - 2:00pm @ Crown Florals

Clay Fairy/ Garden House- 13+ 12:00pm - 3:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center

Beginning Watercolor: Roses- ages 12+ 1:00pm - 3:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center

Paint and Sip 1:00pm @ Amputee Center

True Crime Book Club 1:00pm - 2:00pm @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson

Mid Ohio Valley Easter Parade 2:00pm @ Market Street- Downtown Parkersburg WV

HSOP Bingo 6:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center

Lip Sync Battle 6:00pm @ Actors Guild of Parkersburg

Line Dancing 6:30pm - 8:30pm @ Amputee Center

River Cities Ballroom Dancing Night 7:00pm - 10:00pm @ Wayside UMC Hall

Broadway Bound Play 8:00pm @ Mid-Ohio Valley Players

Croce Plays Croce 8:00pm @ Peoples Bank Theatre

Polo Clubfull Band 9:00pm - 12:00am @ Polo Cub

Vinnie and The Lubricators 9:00pm @ Adelphia Music Hall

Sunday, April 2nd

Sensitive Easter Bunny 9:00am - 12:30pm @ Wood County Society

Jurassic Dinosaur Drive Thru 10:00am - 5:00pm @ Athens County Fairgrounds

14th Annual New Era Kite Fest 11:00am - 4:00pm @ New Era One Room Schoolhouse Museum

Discovery World Grand Opening! 12:00pm - 5:00pm @ Discovery World- Market St

Legacy Real Estate’s 2nd Annual Easter Egg Hunt- ages 1-12 1:00pm - 2:00pm @ Spencer Park

Easter Egg Hunt 2:00pm @ Washington County Fair Grounds

Broadway Bound Play 3:00pm @ Mid-Ohio Valley Players

MC Esbenshade Series- Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company 7:00pm @ Peoples Bank Theatre

