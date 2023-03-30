Arts and entertainment events happening March 30th-April 2nd across the Mid-Ohio Valley
Joe Oliverio joins Daybreak to discuss what’s happening around the Mid-Ohio Valley!
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 9:02 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Here is a look at all the arts and entertainment events happening this weekend across the Mid-Ohio Valley. A complete list of events can be found at artsbridgeonline.org
Thursday, March 30th
- Artist Display by Penny Channell @ WesBanco
- Mosaics Exhibit from Artists at SW Resources 9:30am - 4:00pm @ Artsbridge
- Birth- 2 years Story Time 10:00am @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
- Easter Bunny at Grand Central Mall 11:00am - 7:00pm @ Grand Central Mall
- Free Play at the Library! 1:00pm - 7:00pm @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
- After School Teen Hangout-ages 12-19 3:00pm - 6:00pm @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
- After School Movies- rated G or PG- 4:00pm - 5:30pm @ Marietta Public Library
- Spring Celebration and Egg Hunt 4:45pm @ Parkersburg South High School
- Breaking the Glass Ceiling: A Celebration of Women’s History 7:00pm @ WVU-P
Friday, March 31st
- Artist Display by Penny Channell @ WesBanco
- MOV Ballet: The Sleeping Beauty 10:00am @ Marietta High School Auditorium
- Preschool Story Time- ages 3-6 10:00am - 11:00am @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
- Toddler Time- ages 18 mos-3 years 10:00am - 11:00am @ Marietta Public Library
- Easter Bunny at Grand Central Mall 11:00am - 7:00pm @ Grand Central Mall
- Free Yoga at the Library! 12:00pm - 12:45pm @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
- Pre School Picasso Ages 3-5 12:30pm - 2:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
- Small Fry Tales- ages 4-5 1:30pm - 2:30pm @ South Parkersburg Public Library
- Name Art! 3:00pm - 5:00pm @ Marietta Public Library
- 8 inch Wood and Tile Trivet Class 5:00pm - 7:30pm @ BB2C Makerspace
- Hoppy Easter Finetime 6:00pm - 8:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
- Friday Night Seafood Buffet 6:30pm - 8:30am @ Riviera at the Valley Gem
- The Inspirations and Primitive Quartet Concert 7:00pm @ New Hope Baptist Church 1777 Rosemar Rd Parkersburg WV
- Broadway Bound Play 8:00pm @ Mid-Ohio Valley Players
- Songwriter Series 8:00pm @ Lafayette Hotel
- Bobaflex 9:00pm @ Adelphia Music Hall
Saturday, April 1st
- Warren Band Boosters Spring Craft & Vendor Fair 9:00am - 3:00pm @ Warren HS Auditorium
- Jurassic Dinosaur Drive Thru 10:00am - 5:00pm @ Athens County Fairgrounds
- Lego Club 10:00am - 2:00pm @ Wash Co Library- Beverly Branch
- Wood County Schools Art Exhibit 10:00am - 5:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
- Cookie Decorating 10:30am - 12:00pm @ Barlow Branch Library
- 14th Annual New Era Kite Fest 11:00am - 4:00pm @ New Era One Room Schoolhouse Museum
- Easter Bunny at Grand Central Mall 11:00am - 7:00pm @ Grand Central Mall
- Visit with Mr. and Mrs. Easter Bunny- Free! 11:00am - 2:00pm @ Crown Florals
- Clay Fairy/ Garden House- 13+ 12:00pm - 3:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
- Beginning Watercolor: Roses- ages 12+ 1:00pm - 3:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
- Paint and Sip 1:00pm @ Amputee Center
- True Crime Book Club 1:00pm - 2:00pm @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
- Mid Ohio Valley Easter Parade 2:00pm @ Market Street- Downtown Parkersburg WV
- HSOP Bingo 6:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
- Lip Sync Battle 6:00pm @ Actors Guild of Parkersburg
- Line Dancing 6:30pm - 8:30pm @ Amputee Center
- River Cities Ballroom Dancing Night 7:00pm - 10:00pm @ Wayside UMC Hall
- Broadway Bound Play 8:00pm @ Mid-Ohio Valley Players
- Croce Plays Croce 8:00pm @ Peoples Bank Theatre
- Polo Clubfull Band 9:00pm - 12:00am @ Polo Cub
- Vinnie and The Lubricators 9:00pm @ Adelphia Music Hall
Sunday, April 2nd
- Sensitive Easter Bunny 9:00am - 12:30pm @ Wood County Society
- Jurassic Dinosaur Drive Thru 10:00am - 5:00pm @ Athens County Fairgrounds
- 14th Annual New Era Kite Fest 11:00am - 4:00pm @ New Era One Room Schoolhouse Museum
- Discovery World Grand Opening! 12:00pm - 5:00pm @ Discovery World- Market St
- Legacy Real Estate’s 2nd Annual Easter Egg Hunt- ages 1-12 1:00pm - 2:00pm @ Spencer Park
- Easter Egg Hunt 2:00pm @ Washington County Fair Grounds
- Broadway Bound Play 3:00pm @ Mid-Ohio Valley Players
- MC Esbenshade Series- Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company 7:00pm @ Peoples Bank Theatre
Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.