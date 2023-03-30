Construction on Memorial Bridge still on track after winds from weekend

By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 8:24 PM EDT
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - As many may be wondering if the harsh winds that happened this past weekend, may have interfered with the construction.

A spokesperson with the Parkersburg Bridge partners group says that construction is going well and moving forward.

Kokosing — the general contractor — has completed the concrete deck and continue to work on the painting and steel structural repairs.

Despite the weather over the weekend, Parkersburg Bridge partners say construction has not been impacted. The group says they are on schedule for the opening later this year.

