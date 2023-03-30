Information on brush fires and burn bans

Brush fire prevention
Brush fire prevention(Sarah Coleman)
By Sarah Coleman
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - With the upcoming winds local fire departments want to keep everyone safe.

Fires can easily get out of hand this time of year due to dry conditions and the winds that pick up in the afternoon.

Fires can start from the smallest of sparks or a piece of ash and quickly grow into a brush fire if not caught.

Marietta Fire Chief C.W. Durham has some things you should do if you see a brush fire.

“If you see a brush fire that started, make sure to call 9-1-1; activate the emergency services, and they will be out there as quickly as possible to handle that situation. Be very careful approaching what you see as a brush fire because you don’t know what started it. It could have been a downed power line, maybe hidden from view, and you don’t want to put yourself in harms way. So call 9-1-1 and let first responders handle the situations for you,” said Durham.

There is a burn ban in effect for Ohio from 6 am until 6 pm through May and from 7 am until 5 pm for West Virginia.

For more information on the burn ban in Ohio you can visit Ohio EPA or Ohio DNR and for West Virginia you can visit WV Forestry.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A rendering of the conceptual design is displayed.
Pickering Associates presents plan for recreation center in Parkersburg
Body found in Ohio River near Belpre
Investigation concludes remains in Ohio River were a part of a deer carcass
Parkersburg family-owned business named Mid-Atlantic Small Business Exporter of the Year
April is housing stability awareness month.
West Virginia program offers financial assistance for homeowners
Parkersburg Fire Department responds to structure fire
House fire on Latrobe Street ruled accidental by Parkersburg Fire Dept.

Latest News

Crews work on power lines
AEP Ohio on how to prepare for power outages
Marietta man pleads guilty in death of infant, sentencing on May 12th
Marietta man pleads guilty in death of infant, sentencing on May 12th
Waterfall named after Babydog in Babcock State Park
Waterfall named after Babydog in Babcock State Park
Ripley Spring Chocolate Festival offers sweet treats and more