Lowe’s is giving away free flowers for Mother’s Day – here’s how to get yours

In this March 22, 2020 file photo, customers walk into a Lowe's home improvement store in the...
In this March 22, 2020 file photo, customers walk into a Lowe's home improvement store in the Canoga Park section of Los Angeles.(Mark J. Terrill | AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 2:58 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Lowe’s is giving away free flowers for Mother’s Day.

The company said as a thank you to the moms everywhere, it will be giving away free 1-pint flowers, while supplies last.

In order to snag this deal, you must register for your free flowers beforehand, which you can do on Lowe’s website here starting April 30. Registration for submissions will close May 12.

Mother’s Day is Sunday, May 14.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A rendering of the conceptual design is displayed.
Pickering Associates presents plan for recreation center in Parkersburg
Body found in Ohio River near Belpre
Investigation concludes remains in Ohio River were a part of a deer carcass
Parkersburg family-owned business named Mid-Atlantic Small Business Exporter of the Year
April is housing stability awareness month.
West Virginia program offers financial assistance for homeowners
Parkersburg Fire Department responds to structure fire
House fire on Latrobe Street ruled accidental by Parkersburg Fire Dept.

Latest News

A woman prays near the likeness of four of the victims as she visits a memorial at the entrance...
911 calls reveal terror at Nashville school during attack
Evan Gershkovich, a reporter for the Wall Street Journal, was detained while allegedly trying...
Russia arrests Wall Street Journal reporter on spying charge
Actor Gwyneth Paltrow looks on as she sits in the courtroom on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, in Park...
Jury begins deliberations in Paltrow’s widely watched ski crash trial
Another train derailment is causing concern over the safety of the nation's railways. (CNN,...
Another train derails as safety concerns grow
Firefighters stand near piled up train cars, near Raymond, Minn., Thursday, March 30, 2023, the...
Evacuations end after fiery Minnesota ethanol derailment