Marietta man pleads guilty in death of infant, sentencing on May 12th

Marietta man takes plea deal in connection to the death of an infant.
Marietta man takes plea deal in connection to the death of an infant.
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - A Marietta man entered an Alford guilty plea in connection with the death of an infant.

Michael Dawson pleaded guilty to the charge of involuntary manslaughter.

An Alford plea allows Dawson to maintain his innocence while acknowledging there is enough evidence to convict him.

That charge carries the possibility of three to 11 years in prison. Six other charges were dropped as part of the plea. Other charges include two counts of murder, one other count of involuntary manslaughter, one count of felonious assault, and two counts of endangering a child.

Washington County prosecuting attorney, Nicole Coil says that the child had evidence of signs of abuse prior to the child’s death, according to the Coroner’s Office.

Dawson’s sentencing will be set for May 12th.

