Missing West Virginia child found by U.S. Marshals in Maine

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 10:36 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, MAINE (WDTV) - U.S. Marshals said they found a child reported missing from Pocahontas County in Portland, Maine.

The child, who has not been identified, was reported as a runaway from a foster care home in Hillsboro in September 2022, U.S. Marshals said.

Through a collaborative investigative effort, authorities learned the child was believed to be living at a home in Portland and was recovered without incident.

The Justice for Victims of Trafficking Act of 2015 gave the U.S. Marshals Service discretionary authority to assist other law enforcement agencies with the recovery of missing, endangered, or abducted children, regardless of whether a fugitive or sex offender was involved.

Since 2015, the agency has recovered more than 2,700 missing children.

The USMS Maine Violent Offender Task Force was significantly assisted by the Portland Police Department, USMS Northern District of West Virginia’s Mountain State Fugitive Task Force, and the West Virginia State Police. The U.S. Marshals Service Maine Violent Offender Task Force is comprised of members of the U.S. Marshals Service, Maine State Police, Maine Department of Corrections, Biddeford Police Department and U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A rendering of the conceptual design is displayed.
Pickering Associates presents plan for recreation center in Parkersburg
Body found in Ohio River near Belpre
Investigation concludes remains in Ohio River were a part of a deer carcass
Parkersburg family-owned business named Mid-Atlantic Small Business Exporter of the Year
April is housing stability awareness month.
West Virginia program offers financial assistance for homeowners
Parkersburg Fire Department responds to structure fire
House fire on Latrobe Street ruled accidental by Parkersburg Fire Dept.

Latest News

Crews work on power lines
AEP Ohio on how to prepare for power outages
Brush fire prevention
Information on brush fires and burn bans
Marietta man pleads guilty in death of infant, sentencing on May 12th
Marietta man pleads guilty in death of infant, sentencing on May 12th
Waterfall named after Babydog in Babcock State Park
Waterfall named after Babydog in Babcock State Park
Ripley Spring Chocolate Festival offers sweet treats and more