Obituary: Antill, Henry L.

By Alex Semancik
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 11:54 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Henry L. Antill, 69, of Belpre passed away at 5:25pm, Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at Marietta Memorial Hospital.

He was born June 6, 1953 in Marietta a son of the late Henry and Dorothy Mugrage Antill.

On March 7 1973, he married Linda Friend who survives with their son Jamie Antill of Belpre, granddaughter Autumn Antill and several brothers and sisters whom he loved very much. In addition to his parents, one son Jessie Antill preceded him in death.

Funeral services will be held on Monday (Apr. 3) at 11:00 am at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home followed by burial in East Lawn Memorial Park.  Family will greet friends at the funeral home before the service from 9 until 11.  Messages of sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com

