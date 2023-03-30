Obituary: Ball, Sharon E.

Sharon E. Ball, 79, of Vienna died March 28, 2023 at the Camden-Clark Medical Center.

Sharon was born on July 11, 1943 in New Haven, WV and was the daughter of the late Charles and N. Maxine Stewart Kirby.

Sharon retired as a Preschool Teacher after 40 years at Wayside and St. John United Methodist Church preschool. She was a member of the Vienna Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary and the Order of the Eastern Star. She loved to shop and was an avid reader. Above all, she loved spending time with her family and was a devoted grandmother/great grandmother, attending every event she could to show her love and support. She was affectionately known to all as “Gurm”.

Sharon is survived by three children, Robert David (Becky) Ball of Spartanburg, SC, Missie (Greg) Weaver of Myrtle Beach, SC, Trish Wise of Vienna, WV; nine grandchildren, Devin (Bri) Johnson, Anthony (Ceianna) Johnson, Shelby (Nick Desisto) Ball, Renee (Adam) Kerns, Chelsea (Milo) Gomez, Alec Ball, Courtney (Matt) Holder, Rylee Wise, Caelyn Wise; seven great grandchildren, Brystol, Scarlett, Jensen, Kiah, Elias, Halen and Rylan.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Dale Ball; two brothers, Ronald Kirby, Darrell Kirby and one infant sister, Caroline Kirby.

Visitation will be held Saturday 4-7 pm at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg, WV.

Burial will be at Sunset Memory Gardens at the convenience of the family.

Memorial Contributions can be made in her memory to the Vienna Public Library, 2300 River Road, Vienna, WV 26105, or https://viennapubliclibrary.org/about/support,

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.