Obituary: Luzader, Vernon D.

Vernon D. Luzader, 80, of Cutler, OH passed away Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at home.

He was born July 27, 1942 in Burnsville, WV to the late Ernest and Queen Luzader.

Vernon served in the Army and retired from AMP Ohio. He enjoyed drinking a beer, visiting, and talking about the old days.

He is survived by his children, Don “Elmer” Woodyard (Misty) of Spring City, TN, Terry Floyd (Mark) of Parkersburg, WV, Tim Woodyard (April) of Procious, WV, Ester Hafer (Pudge) of Cutler, OH; grandchildren, Shane Floyd (Misty), Jason Floyd (Jennifer), Cierra Hurst, Zach Hafer (Ashlee), Kyle Hafer (Carlee), Austin Hafer (Bethany), Jarrod Woodyard, and Lexi Woodyard; great-grandchildren, Ethan, Aden, Kandice, Colten, Katlyn, Trezdyn, Kaizen, and Jettsyn; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Vernon was preceded in death by his loving wife, Shirley Luzader; and one brother, Ernest J. Luzader.

There will be no services at this time.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Belpre, is honored to serve the Luzader family.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.