Obituary: Luzader, Vernon D.

Vernon D. Luzader
Vernon D. Luzader(None)
By Alex Semancik
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 12:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Vernon D. Luzader, 80, of Cutler, OH passed away Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at home.

He was born July 27, 1942 in Burnsville, WV to the late Ernest and Queen Luzader.

Vernon served in the Army and retired from AMP Ohio. He enjoyed drinking a beer, visiting, and talking about the old days.

He is survived by his children, Don “Elmer” Woodyard (Misty) of Spring City, TN, Terry Floyd (Mark) of Parkersburg, WV, Tim Woodyard (April) of Procious, WV, Ester Hafer (Pudge) of Cutler, OH; grandchildren, Shane Floyd (Misty), Jason Floyd (Jennifer), Cierra Hurst, Zach Hafer (Ashlee), Kyle Hafer (Carlee), Austin Hafer (Bethany), Jarrod Woodyard, and Lexi Woodyard; great-grandchildren, Ethan, Aden, Kandice, Colten, Katlyn, Trezdyn, Kaizen, and Jettsyn; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Vernon was preceded in death by his loving wife, Shirley Luzader; and one brother, Ernest J. Luzader.

There will be no services at this time.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Belpre, is honored to serve the Luzader family.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A rendering of the conceptual design is displayed.
Pickering Associates presents plan for recreation center in Parkersburg
Body found in Ohio River near Belpre
Investigation concludes remains in Ohio River were a part of a deer carcass
Parkersburg Fire Department responds to structure fire
House fire on Latrobe Street ruled accidental by Parkersburg Fire Dept.
Parkersburg family-owned business named Mid-Atlantic Small Business Exporter of the Year
AEP Ohio is proposing rural broadband projects.
AEP Ohio proposes rural broadband projects in eight southeast Ohio counties

Latest News

Sharon E. Ball
Obituary: Ball, Sharon E.
Obituary: Antill, Henry L.
Bobby H. Pickens
Obituary: Pickens, Bobby H.
Brenda Lenore Junkins
Obituary: Junkins, Brenda Lenore