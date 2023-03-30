Obituary: Reed, Phyllis Eileen (Hayden)

Phyllis Eileen (Hayden) Reed
By Alex Semancik
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 2:43 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Phyllis Eileen (Hayden) Reed of Parkersburg, WV, went to be with her Savior on Thursday, March 30, 2023, at the age of 94.

Phyllis was preceded in death by her husband, Walter P. Reed, parents, Albert L. and Jessie M. Hayden, brothers, Ralph Hayden and Charles Hayden and granddaughter, Amanda D. (Davis) Vaughan.

She is survived by her three daughters, Diana L. Davis (Jim), Christina K. Casto (Gary), Trudy A. Reed, grandson, Scott Davis (Stef), grandson, Adam Vaughan (Holli), great grandchildren, Layla, Demi and Riverlyn Vaughan, grandson, Justin Z. Casto (Leigh) and great grandchildren, Skyler, Gracelynn and Faith Casto.

Phyllis was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother, known for her sense of humor, positive attitude, tenacity and giving spirit. She never knew a stranger and was always willing to give a helping hand. Many called her “Mom, Grandma and Friend.”

" . . . her children arise and call her blessed . . . a woman who fears the Lord is to be praised.”

Services to celebrate her life will be at the Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Vienna, WV, on Saturday, April 1, 2023, at 1:00 pm with John Sheppard officiating. Visitation will be from 11:00 am – 1:00 pm at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Evergreen North Cemetery.

