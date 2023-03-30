“Officer Bob” passes away at age 90

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A former Parkersburg Police Officer named Bob Pickens passed away at the age of 90 on Wednesday.

After a short illness, he went to Genesis Health Care for physical rehabilitation. He was born in Parkersburg on February 19, 1933, and graduated from Parkersburg High School and later joined the Army.

He heard the Parkersburg Police Department was hiring so he took the test and was hired in 1961. He worked several years as a patrolman when he was picked to go around the schools introducing young kids to what police officers do.

He would pass out Policeman Bob’s official puzzle and coloring book.

