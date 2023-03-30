Parkersburg High School holds football signing day

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Six members of the Parkersburg Big Reds football team have officially signed to college to continue their athletic and academic career at the collegiate level.

Quayvon Cyrus is signing to West Virginia Mountaineers to continue playing football while his major is undecided.

Aj Ellis is signing with Myrtle Beach Collegiate Academy to play football for the Marauders and plans to study photography in college.

Logan Hartshorn is signing with Geneva College to play football and plans to get his master’s degree in accounting.

Three players from the Big Reds are signing with the Bethany College Bison.

Grant Snyder has signed with Bethany for football and plans to study criminal justice in college.

Aidyn Cooke signed with Bethany to play football and plans to study sports medicine in college.

Andrew Williamson signed with Bethany to continue playing football and plans to study sports medicine in college.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.