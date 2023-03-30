Parkersburg Homecoming Easter Pageant results released
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Parkersburg Homecoming Festival’s Easter Pageant was held on Saturday, March 25.
The results of the “Lil’ Mister Chickadoo and Lil’ Miss Chickadee” are listed below:
Fan favorite winner: Adalynn Barnes
Photogenic: Brixtin Wasmer
Baby Mister: Justin Akers
Baby Miss: Nola Miller
Teeny Mister: Tucker Ross
Teeny Miss: Willow Spicer
Toddler Mister: Mi’Kah Ramsey
Toddler Miss: Jordan Dillion
Tiny Mister: Gunner Brown
Tiny Miss: Karley Newhouse
Little Mister: Jacob Ellison
Little Miss: Madilynne Godwin
Jr Miss: Gracelynn Merrill
The Parkersburg Homecoming Festival Board of Directors thanks all who participated.
The next Children’s Pageant will be held in August and the Queen’s Pageant for 10-21-year-olds will be held in July.
