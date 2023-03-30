Parkersburg Homecoming Easter Pageant results released

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Parkersburg Homecoming Festival’s Easter Pageant was held on Saturday, March 25.

The results of the “Lil’ Mister Chickadoo and Lil’ Miss Chickadee” are listed below:

Fan favorite winner: Adalynn Barnes

Photogenic: Brixtin Wasmer

Baby Mister: Justin Akers

Baby Miss: Nola Miller

Teeny Mister: Tucker Ross

Teeny Miss: Willow Spicer

Toddler Mister: Mi’Kah Ramsey

Toddler Miss: Jordan Dillion

Tiny Mister: Gunner Brown

Tiny Miss: Karley Newhouse

Little Mister: Jacob Ellison

Little Miss: Madilynne Godwin

Jr Miss: Gracelynn Merrill

The Parkersburg Homecoming Festival Board of Directors thanks all who participated.

The next Children’s Pageant will be held in August and the Queen’s Pageant for 10-21-year-olds will be held in July.

