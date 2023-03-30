Plants make sounds similar to bubble wrap popping, study says

Researchers at Tel Aviv University discovered that plants make sounds.
Researchers at Tel Aviv University discovered that plants make sounds.(Freepik.com)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Plants may seem like they’re completely silent, but according to a new study, they’re not.

Researchers found that plants actually make popping noises. They also make more sounds when they’re thirsty or under certain kinds of stress.

A professor at Tel Aviv University and her team made the discovery.

In the study, they placed tobacco and tomato plants in sound-proof acoustic boxes with ultrasound microphones and recorded them.

When translated into a frequency humans can hear, the noises were similar to the “pop” of popcorn or bubble wrap.

The researchers said they don’t know exactly how the sounds are made, but they are undetectable to the human ear.

The experts suspect the noises come from cavitation when an air bubble in the plant’s water column collapses under pressure and makes a click or pop sound.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A rendering of the conceptual design is displayed.
Pickering Associates presents plan for recreation center in Parkersburg
Body found in Ohio River near Belpre
Investigation concludes remains in Ohio River were a part of a deer carcass
Parkersburg family-owned business named Mid-Atlantic Small Business Exporter of the Year
April is housing stability awareness month.
West Virginia program offers financial assistance for homeowners
Parkersburg Fire Department responds to structure fire
House fire on Latrobe Street ruled accidental by Parkersburg Fire Dept.

Latest News

Former President Donald Trump speaks with reporters while in flight on his plane after a...
Trump’s lawyer says he’s been told of NY indictment
Crews work on power lines
AEP Ohio on how to prepare for power outages
FILE - Broken windows from the Mandalay Bay resort and casino room from where Stephen Craig...
New FBI documents: Las Vegas mass shooter was angry at casinos
FILE - Buffalo Bills Damar Hamlin arrives for the NFL Honors award show ahead of the Super Bowl...
Biden meets NFL player Damar Hamlin, praises his resilience
Brush fire prevention
Information on brush fires and burn bans