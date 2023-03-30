Ripley Spring Chocolate Festival offers sweet treats and more

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -The Ripley Spring Chocolate Festival is coming up this weekend.

The community-oriented event is on Saturday, April 1, at Ripley Elementary School and caters to all ages.

The event begins at 8 a.m. with the Tunnel to Towers 5K which honors and supports first responders.

The Chocolate Festival commences at 10 a.m. and offers fun activities for kids and a chance for community members and visitors to support and promote their small businesses.

The Ripley Chocolate Festival Parade begins at 11 a.m. from the city parking lot to Ripley Elementary.

