Union votes to accept new contract at Profusion, ending strike

Union members voted unanimously on March 30 to accept a new contract proposal.
By Chase Campbell
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 6:23 PM EDT
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The strike that began last month at Profusion Industries in Marietta is coming to an end.

International Chemical Workers Union Local 343 members voted unanimously on March 30 to accept a new contract proposal from the company, bringing the strike to an end. Union president Dennis Cliff told WTAP that the contract proposal ends the two-tier system that had previously resulted in unequal treatment of employees.

Cliff described the new contract as a building block for younger workers to grow and made sure to thank the community for their support of the union for the duration to strike.

He said the union members are glad that they’ll be getting back to work.

