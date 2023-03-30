Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans event held at Parkersburg Armory

Vietnam veterans were given the opportunity to receive the celebration that weren’t given from war.
Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans event held at Parkersburg Armory
Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans event held at Parkersburg Armory(Mitchell Blahut - WTAP)
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 8:10 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - More on the days events, at the Parkersburg Armory, veterans of the Vietnam War got the recognition and the welcome home they never received.

The “Welcome Home” event brought veterans and their families together.

The event welcomed home the veterans that returned from the Vietnam war and remembered the ones who lost their lives. Veterans shared in the comradery of being with others who have served in Vietnam.

“Well we’re all brothers. We’re all brothers and sisters. And that part will never change. And it’s made us get so much closer as being family. And we get together and we laugh and we carry on. And it’s just a great feeling,” says Vietnam veteran, Jerry Smith.

Several organizations were at the armory looking to help.

Veterans say that this event helps to make up for the treatment they felt after coming back from war.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found in Ohio River near Belpre
Investigation concludes remains in Ohio River were a part of a deer carcass
A rendering of the conceptual design is displayed.
Pickering Associates presents plan for recreation center in Parkersburg
Jeremy Bryant was arrested at the hospital and charged with involuntary manslaughter, child...
7-year-old thrown from ATV and killed in crash, driver arrested
Parkersburg man receives sentence for Dec. police chase
Parkersburg man receives sentence for Dec. police chase
A water outage is planned for this week.
A water outage is scheduled for some Parkersburg residents this Thursday

Latest News

Construction on Memorial Bridge still on track after winds from weekend
Construction on Memorial Bridge still on track after winds from weekend
We continue our coverage of the construction on the Memorial Bridge.
Construction on Memorial Bridge still on track after winds from weekend
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine authorizes classification of xylazine as a Schedule III controlled...
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine authorizes classification of xylazine as a Schedule III controlled substance
New contract proposal could lead to end of strike at Profusion Industries
New contract proposal could end strike at Profusion Industries