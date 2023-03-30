Women of the Mid-Ohio Valley: Christie Willis

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Christie Willis is in her first year as Wood County Schools Superintendent. Prior to this role, she was a teacher, an assistant principal and would go on to work at the central office for Wood Co. Schools.

Willis said all of these positions prepared her for what she is doing now.

“The opportunities that I had at each one of those positions moving up through those ranks I learned something in every one of those roles,” says Willis. “That is benefitting me now as I’m looking globally across the entire organization.”

Willis said she developed a passion for education when she was young from listening to her grandmother.

“I remember those stories and how much education meant to her. And the things that she instilled in me that it was that hard work, dedication, tenacity to achieve what it is you want,” says Willis.

Teaching runs in her family. Three of her family members are teachers and her uncle was the band director at Edison Middle School.

She said she liked to pretend she was a teacher when she was young.

“It was just something that I always wanted to hear their stories and what they were doing,” says Willis. “I personally enjoyed learning myself. And then, I would go to school and then I would come and do my own teaching. A lot of times to whatever I had in my bedroom. Stuffed animals, dolls, whatever, we had a classroom. And I mimicked what I saw during the day at home. It was just a part of who I was.”

Willis said her role as the head of Wood Co. Schools allows her to inspire young women.

“I hope that as we do our board meetings, and we recognize students,” says Willis. “And when I shake their hand, I hope that they know that I was one of them. I was a Wood County kid. I grew up in this community. And that whatever dream that you want to achieve is very much in your reach.”

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.