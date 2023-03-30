W.Va. senators back bill to combat xylazine

The Combating Illicit Xylazine Act aims to place xylazine on the controlled substances list.
By Chase Campbell
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 6:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTAP) - West Virginia Senators Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito are backing a bill to take action against the spread of the drug xylazine.

The Combating Illicit Xylazine Act aims to place xylazine on the controlled substances list and would require a report to congress on prevalence, risks, and recommendations to best regulate the illicit use of the drug.

Xylazine is a potent sedative that is sometimes mixed with more common narcotics like fentanyl and heroin.

It’s use is approved in veterinary contexts, but it has no approved human usage.

The Combating Illicit Xylazine Act would allow the drug to still be used by veterinarians, but would crack down on illicit trafficking’s and use, according to a release from Senator Joe Manchin’s office.

