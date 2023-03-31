13th annual Easter parade plans to continue on despite reports of strong winds

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - WTAP meteorologists are calling for wind gusts that could reach up to 60 MPH on Saturday.

Many were questioning if this weather would have any impact on the upcoming annual Easter parade.

“The parade is still on. It will start at 2 o clock but the registration table opens at 12 on 19th and Market St,” Organizer, Kiki Angelos said.

Angelos says that as far as applications she hopes and believes that this could be the biggest parade they’ve had yet.

The parade brings people out for two major reason Angelos believes.

“Well first of all it’s the beginning of spring, second of all it’s one of the biggest religious holidays that we have and those are two very important things. People are ready after the long winter, they’re ready to get out and enjoy the day to see the floats. The kids of course with their baskets getting Easter candy,” Angelos says.

The parade will begin on Saturday, April 1 at 2 p.m., and will take off at Parkersburg high school and end at the bottom of Market St.

