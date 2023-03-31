AG Yost Urges Ohio Elected Officials to Address Flaws in State’s Capital-Punishment System

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTAP) - Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost has become increasingly convinced that something must be done about Ohio’s broken capital-punishment system.

The release of the 2022 Capital Crimes Report on Friday, March 31, 2023, prompted Yost to call on Ohio’s elected leaders to initiate debate on how the system functions.

The annual Capital Crimes Report provides procedural history on every case that has resulted in a death sentence since Ohio’s death-penalty law was enacted in 1981, according to a release from the Ohio Attorney General’s Office.

From 1981 to 2022 only one in every six death sentences was carried out, according to the report. “On average in Ohio, a condemned inmate spends nearly 21 years on death row.” Meanwhile, Ohio is spending millions of dollars on this system which doesn’t achieve its purpose.

“The current state of limbo is unfair to victims’ families, unjust to communities, and disrespectful to jurors who did their duty and followed the law in deciding that the ultimate punishment fit the crime,” Yost said. “Ohioans deserve to know – will death sentences be carried out or won’t they?”

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.