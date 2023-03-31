Dave Fleming of Greenleaf explains how to prepare for any upcoming windstorms

How to prepare for a wind storm.
By Kheron Alston
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 6:53 PM EDT
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - After last weeks severe wind gusts of at least 50 MPH this weekend we could see similar winds.

Our meteorologists are predicting possible 60 MPH winds this week.

With that news we thought it would be a good idea to talk possible preventative care for our viewers.

General Manager of Greenleaf landscapes, Dave Fleming, believes prepping for tomorrows winds would be hard to do but he gives suggestions on how to prep for any future storms.

“Look at how large is that limb hanging over my home. Maybe is the time to consider maybe a professional tree service to come in for an assessment, removing or pruning doing what’s necessary. You’re going to be able to see a lot of that where if you wait 30 days from now when the tree is in full leaf it’s going to make it a little more challenging for what limbs should be removed or reduced,” said Fleming.

Fleming adds that if you plan on planting any trees in the future always consider the location of the tree. While shade and scenery is always nice that location could cause damage in the future.

