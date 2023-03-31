Demetrius Gearheart signs with Marietta College

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Demetrius Gearheart has officially signed with Marietta College to continue playing football as well as his academics at the next level.

After a great career for the Patriots, Demetrius uses his skills on the gridiron to get himself a college education as well as continue his love for the game of football.

While playing defensive tackle for the Pioneers, Demetrius plans to study business while attending Marietta College.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.