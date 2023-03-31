Demetrius Gearheart signs with Marietta College

WTAP News @ 6
By Evan Lasek
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 11:19 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Demetrius Gearheart has officially signed with Marietta College to continue playing football as well as his academics at the next level.

After a great career for the Patriots, Demetrius uses his skills on the gridiron to get himself a college education as well as continue his love for the game of football.

While playing defensive tackle for the Pioneers, Demetrius plans to study business while attending Marietta College.

