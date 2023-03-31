Kreinik Manufacturing receives awards at state and regional level

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Kreinik Manufacturing Company got the Small Business Administrators West Virginia Exporter of the Year award, along with the Mid-Atlantic Exporter of the Year award.

The company’s owner, Doug Kreinik said it was a big surprise to get both awards.

“It’s just nice to be recognized,” says Kreinik. “We work with the S.B.A. on a number of projects. This year they said that I had the opportunity of getting recognized. And then they surprised me and came out with the regional area for the Mid-Atlantic states. And I was in shock.”

The Small Business Administrators group said the company got the award for its work during the pandemic.

“Doug Kreinik’s family-owned business is a perfect example of the American Dream made reality,” said SBA Mid-Atlantic Regional Administrator John Fleming. “Drive, quick thinking and nimbleness allowed Doug and his employees to not only prosper during the pandemic but provide a lifesaving product for frontline workers around the world. Kreinik Manufacturing is proof exporting can make the difference between getting by and going far.”

The company found ways to be productive and re-shaped its business during that time. They even helped make masks.

“We had machinery that could make elastic for masks,” says Kreinik. “And so, I contacted the national guard – the West Virginia National Guard – and we produced elastic for them for all the masks that they were actually constructing because they couldn’t get masks at one time.”

Kreinik Manufacturing has been in business for 50 years. According to Kreinik, the company has left a mark in things like interior design, fly fishing and the total craft industry.

“It’s rare when we find a shop around the U.S. that does not carry around our product,” says Kreinik.

Its threads have been used in the Game of Thrones franchise, the Hocus Pocus 2 movie and even at Buckingham Palace.

“One of the palaces burned. And so, they had to replace – in this case – they were replacing tassels,” says Kreinik. “So, my dad was alive then and called in. This was thirty years ago. And they called up Kreinik Manufacturing and they said, ‘We need tassels made of your metallic threads.’ So, we supplied them with cones of material to make tassels for the palace.”

Thirty different countries are using threads from Kreinik’s.

“And so, it’s very exciting sometimes when we get a message from Spain. And somebody says, ‘I really want to carry your product. Or South America. Or South Africa. And so, it’s nice being popular,” says Kreinik.

