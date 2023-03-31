Lane closures on WV 68 due to bridge inspection

(MGN)
By Alex Semancik
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 3:12 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
WOOD COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - There will be a single-lane closure on WV 68, across the Juliana Street Bridge, northbound and southbound.

The lane closure will take place on Tuesday, April 4, and Wednesday, April 5 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. The closure is due to a bridge inspection.

The West Virginia Division of Highways reminds drivers to reduce their speed, follow the direction of traffic control devices, and use caution when traveling through the work zone.

Drivers may experience some delays and should seek alternate routes if possible.

