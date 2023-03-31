‘Living Beyond Cancer’ event highlights the challenges cancer survivors face

BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - When people talk about cancer, the focus tends to be on life during sickness rather than life after. However Memorial Health’s ‘Living Beyond Cancer’ event aimed to change that.

Both cancer survivors and doctors who work with cancer survivors spoke at the event. They discussed the cancer journey and its aftermath, sharing stories about treatments and challenges afterwards. For instance, they got into the emotions that come with recovery and the lingering fear of the cancer coming back.

Organizer and the director of Memorial Health’s survivorship committee Amy Eddy said life after cancer isn’t focused on enough.

“There’s so much focus on diagnosis and treatment but there are so many issues and life changing challenges that happen after cancer treatment and as a result of cancer treatment.”

She added that many cancer survivors experience side effects after treatment like lymphedema, physical limitations, etc.

Also at the event, multiple booths were set up with information on support services that can help people on their journey after cancer.

