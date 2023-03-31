‘Living Beyond Cancer’ event highlights the challenges cancer survivors face

A panelist speaks at the event.
A panelist speaks at the event.(Laura Bowen)
By Laura Bowen
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 11:30 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - When people talk about cancer, the focus tends to be on life during sickness rather than life after. However Memorial Health’s ‘Living Beyond Cancer’ event aimed to change that.

Both cancer survivors and doctors who work with cancer survivors spoke at the event. They discussed the cancer journey and its aftermath, sharing stories about treatments and challenges afterwards. For instance, they got into the emotions that come with recovery and the lingering fear of the cancer coming back.

Organizer and the director of Memorial Health’s survivorship committee Amy Eddy said life after cancer isn’t focused on enough.

“There’s so much focus on diagnosis and treatment but there are so many issues and life changing challenges that happen after cancer treatment and as a result of cancer treatment.”

She added that many cancer survivors experience side effects after treatment like lymphedema, physical limitations, etc.

Also at the event, multiple booths were set up with information on support services that can help people on their journey after cancer.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A rendering of the conceptual design is displayed.
Pickering Associates presents plan for recreation center in Parkersburg
Body found in Ohio River near Belpre
Investigation concludes remains in Ohio River were a part of a deer carcass
April is housing stability awareness month.
West Virginia program offers financial assistance for homeowners
Parkersburg family-owned business named Mid-Atlantic Small Business Exporter of the Year
Parkersburg Fire Department responds to structure fire
House fire on Latrobe Street ruled accidental by Parkersburg Fire Dept.

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump announces he is running for president for the third time...
Donald Trump indicted; 1st ex-president charged with crime
Kreinik Manufacturing receives awards at state and regional level
Kreinik Manufacturing receives awards at state and regional level
W.Va. senators back bill to combat xylazine
W.Va. senators back bill to combat xylazine
Gov. Justice expands BUILD WV Act
Gov. Justice expands BUILD WV Act