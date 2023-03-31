Local attorneys elected as WV State Bar offices, members

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The West Virginia State Bar has announced new officers and members of their Board of Governors and includes attorneys from Parkersburg.

Angela N. Brunicardi-Doss has been elected to the State Bar’s Board of Governors.

John M. Isner has been elected a member of the State Bar’s Young Lawyer Section Board.

Both are from Parkersburg.

New officers are Christopher B. Frost – President; Shannon P.. Smith - President-Elect; and David D. Amsbary - Vice President.

Newly elected members of the State Bar’s Board of Governors are: Dean G. Makricostas - Weirton; Joseph R. Canestraro - Moundsville; Angela N. Brunicardi-Doss - Parkersburg; Thomas H. Peyton - Nitro; and Abraham J. Saad - Huntington.

Newly elected officers of the West Virginia State Bar’s Young Lawyer Section Board are Lindsey D.C. McIntosh – Chairperson; Taylor P. Coplin - Chairperson-Elect; and Nicholas E. Gordon - Secretary.

Newly elected members of the State Bar’s Young Lawyer Section Board are: Katherine “Katie” R. Herrmann - Wheeling; Kyle A. Elliott - Friendly; John M. Isner - Parkersburg; and Julian P. Pecora - Huntington.

