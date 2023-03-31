Meet Boone! WTAP’s Pet of the Week!

Boone is a very calm and friendly Coonhound mix looking for his forever home.
By Alexa Griffey
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 2:01 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Meet Boone! WTAP’s Pet of the Week! He joins us from the Humane Society of Parkersburg!

Boone is a 1.5 year old Coonhound mix who around weighs 42 pounds.

Boone came to the shelter as a stray on December 2, 2022.

Boone loves treats! He loves walks and is easy on the leash, making him a favorite for younger volunteers to walk. He loves kids and other dogs. He is one of the ‘play group star’ because of how well he interacts with others.

Boone has a very calm, friendly personality. He enjoys going for long walks and then lounging on the couch getting cuddles.

If you are looking to adopt Boone or any other animals from the Humane Society of Parkersburg, make sure to visit their website https://www.hsop.org/  and head to the adopt tab to find more information.

