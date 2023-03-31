Obituary: Hardman, Margaret Jean

Margaret Jean Hardman
Margaret Jean Hardman
Margaret Jean Hardman, 69, of Ellenboro, WV 26346, fell asleep in death, March 30, 2023 at Pine View Continuous Care, Harrisville, WV.

She was born July 26, 1953 at Washington, DC, the daughter of the late George Curtin and Glenda Jean Lobaugh Polk.  She was adopted by John Edwin and Margaret Elizabeth Cheuvront.

Margaret was a faithful servant of Jehovah God and enjoyed sewing, cooking, reading and spending time with her grandchildren.  She had worked for Englander Bedding, Parkersburg, WV.

She is survived by her children, Christina Sampe (David) of Surf City, NC, Jeff Hardman (Amber) of Lubeck, WV, Colin Hardman of Harrisville and Amanda Starr (Brett) of Harrisville; sisters, Sue Wolfe, and Viellen “Cookie” Bowles; brother, Jim Curtin; Grandchildren, Andrew Hardman, Shaylee Bishop, Krystina Cowan, Megan Robinson, Trevor Cowan, Lauren Hardman, Faith Hardman, Ryleigh Hardman, Katie Hardman, Andrew Gill, Josh Gill, Cole Hardman, Cassie Hardman, and Raven Hardman; great-grandchildren, Mattie Robinson, Lilly Robinson and Willow Bates.

She was preceded in death by brothers, Buck Curtin and Bobby Curtin and grandson Matthew Cowan.

A memorial service will be held later May 21, 2023 at The Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witness, Greenwood, WV.   Visitation will be held at Raiguel Funeral Home, Harrisville, WV, Wednesday, April 5, 2023 from 5-7 PM.  Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McCulloughRaiguel.com.

