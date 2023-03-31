Obituary: Kidd, Thomas G.

Thomas G. Kidd of 625 Sixth Street died at 6:20 AM on Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at Marietta Memorial Hospital after a fall at home.

He was born January 28, 1933 in Marietta to Arthur and Carrie Leonhart Kidd. He graduated from Marietta High School in 1951. He was an Air Force veteran. He worked most recently as a technician for Asphalt Materials but retired in 1995. He was an expert in woodworking and enjoyed doing creative projects. He was a good father and husband. He will be missed by those who loved him and knew him.

He was preceded in death by his wife V. Charlene Kidd in 1994 whom he married on Oct. 21, 1966. He was also preceded in death by his brothers, Jack, Bob, Charlie and Walter Kidd. He is survived by two sons, Scott Kidd of Spring Branch, Texas and Steve Kidd of Marietta. He has two grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his father in 1939 and mother in 1969.

A celebration of life service will be held in April at a date to be determined.

