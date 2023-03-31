Obituary: Macchia, Immaculate “Marge”

Immaculate “Marge” Macchia
Immaculate “Marge” Macchia(None)
By Alex Semancik
Published: Mar. 31, 2023
Immaculate “Marge” Macchia, 95, of Vincent, Ohio died peacefully and went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, on March 28, 2023. She was born in Brooklyn, NY to the late Anthony and Teresa Arpino. Marge worked as a phone operator, police crossing guard,  and assembled parts for the lunar modules for the Apollo moon missions. The most important title she held was being a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She was a member of St. Ambrose Catholic Church and faithfully prayed her rosary each night. In her spare time, Marge enjoyed crocheting and cooking. The tradition of cooking Sunday sauce and making her famous “Macchiaronis” serves as a happy memory for her family, which continues to be carried on through the generations.

Marge was predeceased by her daughter, Rachel Gill, her son, Baby Francesco Macchia, and her husband, Rocco Macchia.  She is survived by her two sons, Frank (Betty) Macchia of Smithtown, N.Y., and Robert (Laura) Macchia of Vincent, Ohio. She had seven grandchildren, and sixteen great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be Monday, April 3, 2:00pm-4:00pm and 7:00pm-9:00pm at Hawkins & Davis Funeral Home, 17 Manor Road, Smithtown, New York 11787. There will be a funeral mass service on Tuesday, April 4, at 9:45am, at St. Patrick’s Church, 280 E. Main Street, Smithtown, NY 11787, with burial to follow. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Cawley and Peoples Funeral Homes is honored to serve the Macchia family and offers online condolences and other resources by visiting their website www.cawleyandpeoples.com and by following their Facebook page.

