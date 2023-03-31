Obituary: Merrow, John Junior

On March 30, 2023, our dad, John Junior Merrow went to be with the Lord Jesus. He was born April 22, 1928 in Stark County, Ohio to John and Bertha (Nieb) Merrow.

He was a WWII Navy Sea Bee and was on the water to Japan when the war ended. He spent several months in Sasebo, Japan before returning to Marietta, OH. There he met the love of his life and married our mother Bette (Clegg) Merrow on November 4, 1950. For 38 years, he worked at Eramet, and retired in 1989.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Stanley and Kermit, sisters Jenny, Etola, and Virginia and our mother.

He is survived by his brothers Norman, Oscar, and Clyde as well as his four children, Randy (Abby) Merrow, Cheryl (Michael) Montgomery, Penny Keith, and Jacqueline. Also his six grandchildren, Michele, Heather, Michael, Jarrod, Amanda, Jessie, and nine great-grandchildren.

Dad loved to travel the USA, Canada, and Mexico and drove many miles on back roads with us and friends. He enjoyed auctions and yard sales, working on lawn equipment and always had a cat to keep him company while working or while he sat on the front porch drinking coffee.

He was a great cook, and his Apple Pie was most memorable. His grin was wide and he always loved to joke with anyone which resulted in many friends. Dad was respected; living life well and always kept busy. Truly, he was the best dad that God could have given us. If you knew him, you would have liked him.

We would like to thank Hospice and Appletree Assisted Living for caring for and about our dad.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday (Apr. 4) at 11:00 am at McClure-Schafer-Funeral Home with burial following in Salem Township Cemetery. Family will greet friends at the funeral home on Monday from 2-4 and 6-8. Messages of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.Lankfordfh.com

