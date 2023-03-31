Obituary: Renner, Glenna Mae

Glenna Mae Renner, 88, of Parkersburg died March 30, 2023 at the Camden Clark Medical Center.  Glenna was born on March 12, 1935 in Wirt County, WV and was the daughter of the late Albert and Iva Smith Ledsome.

She retired as a school bus driver in Portage County, OH and the most important thing to her was her family.

Glenna is survived by five children, Gary Belt of Chardon, OH, Jerry (Pam) Belt of Munday, WV, Charlotte (Earl) Stoltz of Chardon, OH, Brenda Ward of New Matamoris, OH, Diana (Jeff) Thaxton of Parkersburg; thirteen grandchildren and twenty-two great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Gordon Renner; one brother, Howard Ledsome; two sisters, Mabel Daniels and Wanda Veon; and one granddaughter, Crystal.

A Memorial Service will be at the convenience of the family.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com

