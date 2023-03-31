Obituary: Smith, Pauline Elizabeth

Pauline Elizabeth Smith
Pauline Elizabeth Smith(None)
By Alex Semancik
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Pauline Elizabeth Scadden Smith, 76, passed away Tuesday, January 31, 2023 at Marietta Memorial Hospital surrounded by her family. Born in St. Marys, WV, on April 27, 1946, she was a daughter of the late James and Ora Elder Scadden. She was a devoted mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend. The woman never met a stranger, and she enjoyed socializing with everyone she encountered. She enjoyed shopping, listening to country music, and receiving phone calls from her family and friends. She was an avid Nascar fan and enjoyed watching the soap opera “Days of Our Lives.” She had an amazing memory and told entertaining stories, sometimes with hint of exaggeration. Even in her final days, she told stories from throughout her life to those closest to her.

She is survived by the love of her life, Marvin Sunderman; seven children, Debby (Mark) Metheney, Jeannie (Paul) Giboney, Steve Satterfield, Rick Smith, Sandi (Bruce) Fickiesen, Michael “Pete” Smith, and Tina (Chris) Douglas; son-in-law, Mike Ward; 17 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; three siblings, Maryann Squires, Gladys (Jim) Reynolds, and Harry “Buster” (Angela) Scadden; as well as many beloved cousins, nieces, nephews, and dear friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, daughter Vicki Lynn Ward; grandson, Gary Michael Ward, II; and two brothers, Cecil Elder, and Fred Scadden.

As per her request, there will be a private funeral for close family and friends. Interment will be in the IOOF Cemetery (Park Section). Ingram Funeral Home, St. Mary is assisting the family with the arrangements.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

April is housing stability awareness month.
West Virginia program offers financial assistance for homeowners
United States Marshals Service (USMS) seal
Missing West Virginia child found by U.S. Marshals in Maine
Marietta man pleads guilty in death of infant, sentencing on May 12th
Marietta man pleads guilty in death of infant, sentencing on May 12th
Dairy Queen announced it will be offering Blizzards for 85 cents on select dates in April.
Dairy Queen selling 85-cent Blizzards for limited time in April
Parkersburg family-owned business named Mid-Atlantic Small Business Exporter of the Year

Latest News

Immaculate “Marge” Macchia
Obituary: Macchia, Immaculate “Marge”
Phyllis Eileen (Hayden) Reed
Obituary: Reed, Phyllis Eileen (Hayden)
Sharon E. Ball
Obituary: Ball, Sharon E.
Vernon D. Luzader
Obituary: Luzader, Vernon D.