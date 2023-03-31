Obituary: Smith, Pauline Elizabeth

Pauline Elizabeth Scadden Smith, 76, passed away Tuesday, January 31, 2023 at Marietta Memorial Hospital surrounded by her family. Born in St. Marys, WV, on April 27, 1946, she was a daughter of the late James and Ora Elder Scadden. She was a devoted mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend. The woman never met a stranger, and she enjoyed socializing with everyone she encountered. She enjoyed shopping, listening to country music, and receiving phone calls from her family and friends. She was an avid Nascar fan and enjoyed watching the soap opera “Days of Our Lives.” She had an amazing memory and told entertaining stories, sometimes with hint of exaggeration. Even in her final days, she told stories from throughout her life to those closest to her.

She is survived by the love of her life, Marvin Sunderman; seven children, Debby (Mark) Metheney, Jeannie (Paul) Giboney, Steve Satterfield, Rick Smith, Sandi (Bruce) Fickiesen, Michael “Pete” Smith, and Tina (Chris) Douglas; son-in-law, Mike Ward; 17 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; three siblings, Maryann Squires, Gladys (Jim) Reynolds, and Harry “Buster” (Angela) Scadden; as well as many beloved cousins, nieces, nephews, and dear friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, daughter Vicki Lynn Ward; grandson, Gary Michael Ward, II; and two brothers, Cecil Elder, and Fred Scadden.

As per her request, there will be a private funeral for close family and friends. Interment will be in the IOOF Cemetery (Park Section). Ingram Funeral Home, St. Mary is assisting the family with the arrangements.

