Safe usage of generators during power outages

Generator safety
By Sarah Coleman
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Local fire departments want to make sure people are safe if they plan on using a generator in the event of a power outage this weekend.

Chief C.W. Durham with Marietta Fire Department says that you can start the preparation with having a carbon monoxide alarm inside your home.

Also when using a portable generator, keep it a safe distance outside of your home.

If you have to refuel your generator, Chief Durham suggest you let it cool down.

“Gasoline vapers and fuel is very flammable. You won’t be able to see the vapors coming off the gas, but you can ignite it with a hot generator, or a spark from a generator fi it is running. Make sure to always shut them down, and let them cool down before you refuel them,” said Chief Durham.

Chief Durham also suggests that you use heavy duty cords if you are running the electricity into your house.

For more specific information like how far away from you house to keep your generator, and how long to run it at a time, Chief Durham suggests looking at the owners manual.

