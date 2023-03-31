Teen accepted to 40-plus colleges, offered $1.6 million in scholarships: ‘He is our miracle’

A Georgia teen has been accepted to more than 40 colleges and offered $1.6 million in scholarships. (Source: Atlanta News First)
By Zac Summers and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. (WANF/Gray News) - A high school student in Georgia says his hard work has paid off when it comes to attending college.

Atlanta News First spoke with 17-year-old Regis Harris regarding his academic search. He said he always knew he wanted to go to college, but never imagined getting so many schools vying for his talents.

“I’m so blessed to have this opportunity,” Regis Harris said. “There were several schools at the top of my list.”

The high school senior said he has acceptance letters from more than 40 colleges and universities across the country while earning $1.6 million in scholarships.

Some of the schools include the University of Georgia and the University of Southern California.

“It was a lot of sacrifices,” Regis Harris said. “There were a lot of nights I stayed up studying all night long.”

Regis Harris, a senior at Chapel Hill High School, is a member of the school band, chess club, varsity track team and honor society.

The 17-year-old holds a 4.0 GPA while also working a part-time job and singing in the church choir.

He believes community service is equally important as being academically gifted.

“The hardest part for me has been finding a balance with work while being a well-rounded person,” he said.

Regis Harris’ parents said there aren’t enough words to describe how proud they are of their son.

They said he has been a fighter since birth, as he needed open heart surgery two days after he was born due to a heart condition.

“The doctors told me he would be developmentally delayed,” his mother, Kia Harris, said. “They even stated that he might have to have heart surgery again. He is our miracle.”

All these years later, Regis Harris continues to defy the odds and said he is excited about the next chapter.

“I’m looking forward to being able to adapt, to expand my mind and learning. I can’t wait,” he said.

Regis Harris said he plans to attend North Carolina A&T and study biology with the hopes of one day being a psychiatrist.

Copyright 2023 WANF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

