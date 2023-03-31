Vienna residents prepared for strong winds after last weekend

After a large tree falling down in a neighborhood took out power last week, the 53rd Street community says it will be prepared for the upcoming windstorm.
After a large tree falling down in a neighborhood took out power last week, the 53rd Street community says it will be prepared for the upcoming windstorm.
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 6:57 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - Continuing on the topic of those strong winds again, we spoke with residents and are seeing how they will be prepared after the first encounter last weekend.

Last weekend, Jeff Smith of 53rd Street had a large tree in his yard that had fallen on one of his neighbor’s houses. The tree also took out power lines in the process.

After this incident, Smith says that the neighborhood came together to help out one another when power was out.

Smith says this time around, not only is his neighborhood prepared, but it will be in better shape to help others if something happens like last weekend.

“Oh yes, I think we’ll all come together as well or better than we did before. Because we just know what to expect and what other people’s needs will be. And I think that that will be something that we can really rely on our experience from last weekend,” says Smith.

Smith says he is worried about the seven large oak trees that he is hoping don’t fall over like last week.

For previous coverage on this neighborhood, you can click on the link below to see the previous story of the 53rd Street neighborhood coming together.

Vienna neighborhoods come together to help after strong wind damage (wtap.com)

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

April is housing stability awareness month.
West Virginia program offers financial assistance for homeowners
United States Marshals Service (USMS) seal
Missing West Virginia child found by U.S. Marshals in Maine
Marietta man pleads guilty in death of infant, sentencing on May 12th
Marietta man pleads guilty in death of infant, sentencing on May 12th
Dairy Queen announced it will be offering Blizzards for 85 cents on select dates in April.
Dairy Queen selling 85-cent Blizzards for limited time in April
Brush fire prevention
Information on brush fires and burn bans

Latest News

Annual MOV Easter Parade rolls through town
UPDATE: Easter parade CANCELED due to strong winds forecast
Women of the Mid-Ohio Valley: Katherine Warden
Women of the Mid-Ohio Valley: Katherine Warden
Being safe while using a generator in the event of a power outage
Being safe while using a generator in the event of a power outage
Dr. Vicky Wood will be the commencement speaker for the Marietta College’s Spring graduation.
Washington State Community College president announced as Marietta College commencement speaker
Washington State Community College president announced as Marietta College commencement speaker
Washington State Community College president announced as Marietta College commencement speaker