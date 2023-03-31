Vienna residents prepared for strong winds after last weekend

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - Continuing on the topic of those strong winds again, we spoke with residents and are seeing how they will be prepared after the first encounter last weekend.

Last weekend, Jeff Smith of 53rd Street had a large tree in his yard that had fallen on one of his neighbor’s houses. The tree also took out power lines in the process.

After this incident, Smith says that the neighborhood came together to help out one another when power was out.

Smith says this time around, not only is his neighborhood prepared, but it will be in better shape to help others if something happens like last weekend.

“Oh yes, I think we’ll all come together as well or better than we did before. Because we just know what to expect and what other people’s needs will be. And I think that that will be something that we can really rely on our experience from last weekend,” says Smith.

Smith says he is worried about the seven large oak trees that he is hoping don’t fall over like last week.

For previous coverage on this neighborhood, you can click on the link below to see the previous story of the 53rd Street neighborhood coming together.

Vienna neighborhoods come together to help after strong wind damage (wtap.com)

