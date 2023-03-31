Washington State Community College president announced as Marietta College commencement speaker

By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 7:04 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Marietta College has announced its commencement speaker for Spring graduation.

Washington State Community College president, Dr. Vicky Wood will be the commencement speaker.

Dr. Wood says, “I am deeply honored to have been asked to deliver the commencement speech at Marietta College. Washington State Community College and Marietta College share a longstanding relationship and history that is reflected by the respect I have for Dr. Ruud and Marietta College’s mission and vital role in our community.”

The ceremony will be taking place May 6.

