Women of the Mid-Ohio Valley: Katherine Warden

WTAP speaks with the first female Marietta police chief for the Women of the MOV series.
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 7:22 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Back on June 6th of 2022, Katherine Warden became the first female Marietta police chief in history.

And since taking over the position, Warden says she has made significant strides for the police department.

Including strategic planning, getting new equipment, building community relationships and having a focus on officer mental health at the station.

“In attempts to boost officer morale, I have been working on creating a health and wellness program for officers. Which includes mental health treatment,” says Warden. “We have obtained a therapy dog that goes out into the community and also into the schools.”

Warden says her family background and the way her mother brought her up prepared her for the role she is in today.

“The most important mentor in my life has been my mother and she has provided a strong female example of what leadership should be. And some of her advice to me has always been to just be myself and be who I am and not worry about what other people think,” says Warden.

Warden says that she hopes other women are inspired to get into law enforcement when seeing her as police chief.

“I want women to know that there is a place for us in law enforcement,” says Warden. “We need females in law enforcement. And I encourage them to come and apply. And to find the sense of satisfaction that I have found in a career like this.”

Chief Warden says that she is thankful for the opportunity to be mentioned with other female leaders in the Mid-Ohio Valley area.

