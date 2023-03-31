Wood County Schools name Teacher of the Year finalists

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Wood County Schools Teacher of the Year Committee has announced six finalists for 2024 Wood County Schools Teacher of the Year.

This year’s finalists are:

• Stephen Tupitza - Van Devender Middle School

• William Cosby - Blennerhassett Middle School

• B.J. Hess - Parkersburg South High School

• Heather King - Blennerhassett Elementary School

• Whitney Dobson - Blennerhassett Elementary School

• Michelle Hardin - Parkersburg South High School

The finalists were selected by the committee from a pool of 32 applicants from schools throughout the district. Nearly 250 nominations were submitted by students, parents, educators and community members.

The Teacher of the Year committee is comprised of representatives from the district’s teacher associations, representatives of the Chamber of Commerce of the Mid-Ohio Valley and West Virginia University at Parkersburg, and the two most recent Wood County Schools Teachers of the Year.

The 2024 finalists were selected based on their qualifications, applications and essay answers.

All six finalists will be interviewed April 10 by the committee and the 2024 Wood County Schools Teacher of the Year will be announced at the April 11 Wood County Board of Education meeting.

The 2024 Wood County Schools Teacher of the Year will represent the district in the 2024 West Virginia Teacher of the Year competition.

