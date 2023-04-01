Current power outages due to the wind
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 3:09 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - As we see winds picking up and expecting to reach 20 to 30 mph with gusts reaching at least 50 mph, there are some power outages.
Here are the current outages as of 3:00 pm Saturday (4-1-2023)
Ohio (according to AEP Ohio):
|County
|# of outages
|est. time restored
|Athens
|422
|still assessing
|Meigs
|2,561
|6:00 pm on 4-1-23
|Morgan
|210
|7:00 pm on 4-1-23
|Washington
|613
|still assessing
West Virginia (according to MonPower):
|County
|# of outages
|est. time restored
|Jackson
|216
|5:30 pm on 4-1-23
|Pleasants
|190
|5:30 pm on 4-1-23
|Ritchie
|253
|6:00 pm on 4-1-23
|Tyler
|42
|6:00 pm on 4-1-23
|Wirt
|238
|6:00 pm on 4-1-23
|Wood
|667
|6:00 pm on 4-1-23
