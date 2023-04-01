Current power outages due to the wind

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - As we see winds picking up and expecting to reach 20 to 30 mph with gusts reaching at least 50 mph, there are some power outages.

Here are the current outages as of 3:00 pm Saturday (4-1-2023)

Ohio (according to AEP Ohio):

County # of outages est. time restored Athens 422 still assessing Meigs 2,561 6:00 pm on 4-1-23 Morgan 210 7:00 pm on 4-1-23 Washington 613 still assessing

West Virginia (according to MonPower):

County # of outages est. time restored Jackson 216 5:30 pm on 4-1-23 Pleasants 190 5:30 pm on 4-1-23 Ritchie 253 6:00 pm on 4-1-23 Tyler 42 6:00 pm on 4-1-23 Wirt 238 6:00 pm on 4-1-23 Wood 667 6:00 pm on 4-1-23

