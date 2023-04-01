Current power outages due to the wind

Power outage
Power outage(MGN)
By Sarah Coleman
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 3:09 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - As we see winds picking up and expecting to reach 20 to 30 mph with gusts reaching at least 50 mph, there are some power outages.

Here are the current outages as of 3:00 pm Saturday (4-1-2023)

Ohio (according to AEP Ohio):

County# of outagesest. time restored
Athens422still assessing
Meigs2,5616:00 pm on 4-1-23
Morgan2107:00 pm on 4-1-23
Washington613still assessing

West Virginia (according to MonPower):

County# of outagesest. time restored
Jackson2165:30 pm on 4-1-23
Pleasants1905:30 pm on 4-1-23
Ritchie2536:00 pm on 4-1-23
Tyler426:00 pm on 4-1-23
Wirt2386:00 pm on 4-1-23
Wood6676:00 pm on 4-1-23

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Annual MOV Easter Parade rolls through town
UPDATE: Easter parade CANCELED due to strong winds forecast
United States Marshals Service (USMS) seal
Missing West Virginia child found by U.S. Marshals in Maine
Local attorneys elected as WV State Bar offices, members
Homelessness in Wood County is growing, according to these numbers.
Point in Time Count data reveals homelessness is growing in Wood County
Marietta man pleads guilty in death of infant, sentencing on May 12th
Marietta man pleads guilty in death of infant, sentencing on May 12th

Latest News

Wood County 9-1-1
Ways you can help emergency services during the wind storm
Annual MOV Easter Parade rolls through town
UPDATE: Easter parade CANCELED due to strong winds forecast
Women of the Mid-Ohio Valley: Katherine Warden
Women of the Mid-Ohio Valley: Katherine Warden
Being safe while using a generator in the event of a power outage
Being safe while using a generator in the event of a power outage