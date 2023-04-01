Discovery World on Market prepare for grand opening

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -After years of planning and renovating, supporters gathered to experience Discovery World on Market.

Friday’s event was invitation only, however; Discovery World on Market is less than 24 hours away from its grand opening, which is set for Sunday, April 2nd from Noon to 5 p.m.

Executive director Wendy Shrivers explained the purpose Friday’s event.

“We brought in all of our funders, donors and sponsors that joined with the ross foundation to help this dream become a reality. We had a lot of funders step up and help with exhibits. We just wanted to bring them in and showcase the museum and thank them personally. And obviously have a little fun while were here too.”

The museum is made up of four floors, each with its own theme. Activities are interactive and educational, which Shrivers expects to have an impact on more than just the Mid-Ohio Valley.

“Its going to be a tourism destination for the entire state of West Virginia and beyond. We have already had interest from the Cleveland area and Weirton, West Virginia. So we are reaching out already from word of mouth to the advertising we have done.”

In the launch of opening the museum, hours of operation will vary the first few months.

The museum encourages the public to double-check hours of operations before making a visit.

