Officials: 1 killed, 28 hurt in roof collapse at Illinois theater

Damage at Apollo Theatre in downtown Belvidere
Damage at Apollo Theatre in downtown Belvidere(23 WIFR)
By Gray News staff and WIFR Newsroom
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 10:25 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELVIDERE, Ill. (Gray News/WIFR) - One person is dead and at least 28 others were injured after the roof collapsed at a theater in Illinois as storms moved through the region.

WIFR reports officials at the scene say approximately 260 people were in the Apollo Theatre in Belvidere at the time of the roof collapse.

At least five people reported severe injuries and five others had minor injuries with others still being assessed, according to authorities.

Emergency crews swarmed the Apollo Theater in Belvidere, Illinois following reports the roof collapsed from severe storms. (WIFR)

A concert with heavy metal band Morbid Angel was planned for Friday evening, according to the venue’s Facebook page.

The band later said the show was canceled “due to a tornado that hit the venue.”

Copyright 2023 WIFR via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

United States Marshals Service (USMS) seal
Missing West Virginia child found by U.S. Marshals in Maine
Homelessness in Wood County is growing, according to these numbers.
Point in Time Count data reveals homelessness is growing in Wood County
Marietta man pleads guilty in death of infant, sentencing on May 12th
Marietta man pleads guilty in death of infant, sentencing on May 12th
Pauline Elizabeth Smith
Obituary: Smith, Pauline Elizabeth
Annual MOV Easter Parade rolls through town
UPDATE: Easter parade CANCELED due to strong winds forecast

Latest News

Many Republicans have already decided Trump is not guilty.
2024 campaign uncharted territory after Trump charged
Pope Francis has been discharged from the Rome hospital where he was treated for bronchitis.
Pope Francis leaves hospital after bronchitis treatment
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) goes up for a shot against Minnesota Timberwolves...
AP source: NBA, players reach deal for a new labor agreement
FILE - Former President Donald J. Trump watches the NCAA Wrestling Championships, Saturday,...
AP sources: Trump facing at least 1 felony charge in NY case
Photos taken at the scene in Garden Grove, California show dozens of boxes, barrels and plastic...
FBI: Over 4,000 pounds of illegal pills seized from home drug lab