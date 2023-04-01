Third grader alleges officer assaulted him after school assembly

A nine-year-old student says a police officer assaulted him and others after an assembly on gangs. (WJLA)
By Sam Ford
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 12:40 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (CNN) - A nine-year-old student in Washington, D.C., claims an officer assaulted him and other students after an assembly on gangs.

The school district, D.C. Public Schools, has sent a letter out to parents about the alleged incident.

“I’m just trying to get to the bottom of it,” the student’s mother, Alexis Gibbs, “Like I said, I’m not OK. My son was harmed in the hands of you know, the school.”

Gibbs says her son Raynard came home with facial bruises Thursday, telling her the police did it.

“Grabbed me by the neck and slammed me on the desk,” he recounted.

His school Patterson Elementary acknowledged there was an assembly involving third grade boys and police.

Raynard says the issue of Crips and Bloods gangs came up. He claims he and two other students were taken into a computer room, accused of admiring gangs and slammed into the desk. Raynard says his lip was busted and another kid’s tooth was chipped.

“He said ‘Don’t tell your parents, I get y’all some pizza,’” he said. “Keep it quiet, don’t tell your parents.”

The school principal sent home a letter Friday about the reported incident.

“During an assembly activity, it was reported by students that a visiting officer conducted a demonstration on a student that involved physical force,” the statement said in part. “As a principal, I take this allegation seriously.”

The school system has referred the matter to the Metropolitan Police Department and to Child and Family Services.

“I don’t know if this was some type of ‘scared straight’ kind of thing and that would even have been fine with me if I was notified,” Gibbs said. “However, my son was assaulted, and like I said I was never informed.”

The Metropolitan Police Department has declined to comment about the incident as it investigates.

Copyright 2023 WJLA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Annual MOV Easter Parade rolls through town
UPDATE: Easter parade CANCELED due to strong winds forecast
Local attorneys elected as WV State Bar offices, members
United States Marshals Service (USMS) seal
Missing West Virginia child found by U.S. Marshals in Maine
Homelessness in Wood County is growing, according to these numbers.
Point in Time Count data reveals homelessness is growing in Wood County
Obituary: Kidd, Thomas G.

Latest News

Damage from a late-night tornado is seen in Sullivan, Ind., Saturday, April 1, 2023. Multiple...
At least 21 dead after tornadoes rake US Midwest, South
Missouri authorities say a firefighter was killed after being hit by a suspected drunken driver.
Suspected drunken driver kills firefighter, injures officer in crash, authorities say
Power outage
Current power outages due to the wind
Nancy Power Hodous has had her lifelong dream of receiving a college degree come true.
‘Follow your heart’: 102-year-old woman receives college degree
A substitute teacher in South Carolina has reportedly lost her job after she threatened her...
School district bans substitute teacher after threatening to kill her students