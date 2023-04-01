UPDATE: Easter parade CANCELED due to strong winds forecast

Organizer Kiki Angelos informed WTAP at 10:15 pm Friday that the event has been canceled.
Annual MOV Easter Parade rolls through town
Annual MOV Easter Parade rolls through town(Kheron Alston)
By Kheron Alston
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 6:15 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - WTAP meteorologists are calling for wind gusts that could reach up to 60 MPH on Saturday.

Many were questioning if this weather would have any impact on the upcoming annual Easter parade...and it has.

“The parade has been canceled,” organizer Kiki Angelos said, in a phone call to WTAP News at 10:15 p.m. Friday night.

---------------------------------------------

Original story:

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - WTAP meteorologists are calling for wind gusts that could reach up to 60 MPH on Saturday.

Many were questioning if this weather would have any impact on the upcoming annual Easter parade.

“The parade is still on. It will start at 2 o clock but the registration table opens at 12 on 19th and Market St,” Organizer, Kiki Angelos said.

Angelos says that as far as applications she hopes and believes that this could be the biggest parade they’ve had yet.

The parade brings people out for two major reason Angelos believes.

“Well first of all it’s the beginning of spring, second of all it’s one of the biggest religious holidays that we have and those are two very important things. People are ready after the long winter, they’re ready to get out and enjoy the day to see the floats. The kids of course with their baskets getting Easter candy,” Angelos says.

The parade will begin on Saturday, April 1 at 2 p.m., and will take off at 13th and Market Street and go all the way down to the Wood County Courthouse.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

April is housing stability awareness month.
West Virginia program offers financial assistance for homeowners
United States Marshals Service (USMS) seal
Missing West Virginia child found by U.S. Marshals in Maine
Marietta man pleads guilty in death of infant, sentencing on May 12th
Marietta man pleads guilty in death of infant, sentencing on May 12th
Dairy Queen announced it will be offering Blizzards for 85 cents on select dates in April.
Dairy Queen selling 85-cent Blizzards for limited time in April
Brush fire prevention
Information on brush fires and burn bans

Latest News

Women of the Mid-Ohio Valley: Katherine Warden
Women of the Mid-Ohio Valley: Katherine Warden
Being safe while using a generator in the event of a power outage
Being safe while using a generator in the event of a power outage
Dr. Vicky Wood will be the commencement speaker for the Marietta College’s Spring graduation.
Washington State Community College president announced as Marietta College commencement speaker
Washington State Community College president announced as Marietta College commencement speaker
Washington State Community College president announced as Marietta College commencement speaker