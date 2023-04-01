Ways you can help emergency services during the wind storm

Wood County 9-1-1
By Sarah Coleman
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 11:40 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A head of the wind that is expected to blow through tomorrow we talked with emergency services to see what they are doing to prepare.

According to Administrative Assistant and Public Information Office for 911 Center, Aaron Fleenor, they are preparing for an increase number of calls.

Aside from preparing for the increased call volume there is not much emergency services can do to prepare.

With that being said Fleenor did mention that calling the correct number for your issue could help everyone.

“Sparking lines down, lines on fire, poles on fire, trees in poles that are causing a fire, anything like that, absolutely call us. It’s just routine, all my power is out, that sort of thing, we would like for you to call Mon Power (or your power provider) directly.”

The phone number for Mon Power is 888-544-4877 and AEP Ohio is 800-672-2231.

Fleenor also suggests that you secure any loose items outside, and limit travel if you are able to.

The strong winds could cause issues for high preofile vehicles when traveling.

