High winds caused power outages and cancellations across the county

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The wind gusts weren’t what we expected today but they still caused some troubles throughout the area. Weather reports were calling for winds up to 60 MPH but the highest gust we saw was 40.5 MPH at 4:13 p.m.

Mon power reported over three thousand customers experiencing power outages in wood county. That number at it’s peak saw as high as 4,000+ customers who were without power.

Trees were down throughout Parkersburg and Vienna, but have since been cleared.

Power along grand central avenue was out for a time causing crews to direct traffic at intersections. That power is now restored in some businesses but not all.

WTAP has been keeping up to date with power outages across the MOV.

As we continue to get updated on the local power outages we will update you here.

