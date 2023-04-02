House on Loomis Ridge Rd is a total loss after fire

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - At 5:10 a.m. on Saturday morning a call came in of a structure fire on Loomis Ridge Rd.

There were no reports of any injuries from the fire. But the house is a total loss.

The last official that left the scene reportedly left at 1:12 p.m.

The Parkersburg Fire Department as well as the St. Joseph’s Ambulance Service responded to the scene.

